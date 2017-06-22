SIG Roofing - Cuba Experience Beckons for Britain's Best Cafe 2017

ST IVES, CAMBRIDGESHIRE and MILTON KEYNES, England, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The search to find Britain's Best Cafe 2017 is on, with hundreds of local cafes across the UK already signed up and looking forward to the chance to claim the national title and win a fabulous 7-night holiday to Cuba.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526493/SIG_Roofing.jpg )



With voting opening on the 17th July it's the ideal time for cafes to sign up and get their chance to win off to a flying start.

The national competition is organised by SIG Roofing and its local branches will be supporting their local cafes in their bid to win the title.Votes from the cafes and SIG Roofing customers and members of the local community will be counted at the end of September, when 14 regional winners will be announced, with the coveted title being announced in November.

Around 6,000 cafes in the UK help the nation to get through their working day courtesy of the famous Bacon Buttie, legendary British Breakfast or a tasty lunch. Last year over 500 cafes vied for the title of Britain's Best Cafe 2016 and they enjoyed being featured in local press and broadcast media. The competition is looking to promote the cafes again this year in this way and to assist them in gaining votes from the local community they will be provided with a marketing pack to help them on their way to winning.

The competition concludes in November with an awards ceremony for the regional winners taking place at a prestigious London venue. Here, the national titleholder will be revealed and the lucky winner, and a partner, will collect their prize and be on their way to the Caribbean island of Cuba for an amazing holiday to enjoy some of the world's most beautiful beaches and sample local delicacies.

Cafes wanting to be a part of this exciting competition should visit http://www.britainsbestcafe.co.uk and complete the registration form.

From 17th July until 29th September anyone wishing to vote for their local favourite cafe can visit their nearest SIG Roofing branch or vote online at http://www.britainsbestcafe.co.uk .

Editors Notes:

SIG Roofing is the UK's largest merchant of roofing related products and services, supplying industry leading products whilst delivering a quality service to valued customers. Established for over 40 years - with branches throughout the UK from Inverness to Plymouth, the company is committed to supporting the industry with a wealth of roofing knowledge and experience.

SIG Roofing combines over 30 specialist roofing businesses to deliver unrivalled service, products and expertise under one trusted name, supplying products and services for Pitched and Flat Roofing and Industrial Roofing & Cladding.