Eclipse Legal Systems Turns 30 as Proclaim's User Base Soars to 25,000

BRADFORD, England, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, today announced that the user base for its Proclaim software has hit 25,000 individuals, in the same year as its 30th birthday.

The company was founded in May 1987 and has gone on to become the market's leading legal software vendor. Eclipse initially started life as a specialist in high volume case management systems, and its expertise has expanded to encompass the full range of legal services and matter management. The last 30 years have seen a host of successes including constant innovations; expansion outside of the UK; industry award wins; acquisition by Capita; and most recently, Law Society Endorsement.

Specifically, over the last 12 months the firm has seen a continued surge of new client wins, with the total number of end users for its Proclaim Case and Practice Management system increasing by over 2,000, taking the total number of individual system users to 25,000.

In this time, Eclipse has agreed deals with over 100 firms, ranging from new start-ups that selected Proclaim based upon its flexibility and reputation for fast installations, through to household name organisations that selected Proclaim for its market-leading depth of functionality.

In recent times, Eclipse has also expanded its global coverage; including to Canada, implementing its Proclaim solution at leading personal injury firm, Litwiniuk and Company; and most recently to Scotland, working in conjunction with heavyweight Scottish firm, Drummond Miller, to create a system that can accommodate the legislative requirements of Scottish law.

Darren Gower, Eclipse's Marketing Director, comments:

"It's a fantastic achievement to be celebrating two substantial milestones in one year, and an incredibly proud time for all of us at Eclipse. One of the key drivers behind our success has been the sheer flexibility of Proclaim, and this has played a crucial role in winning and retaining clients. Whether it's firm-wide implementations, departmental rollouts, or boutique start-ups, Proclaim effortlessly meets the ongoing requirements of the legal sector.

"To have 25,000 individuals using our solution - which is an integrated product on a single technology platform - is unmatched in the UK legal technology marketplace. Here's to 25,000 more!"

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 24,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

Carrot Insurance

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

