

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The bearish trend in crude oil prices due to higher oil production is impacting the market sentiments. Initial trading patterns at the U.S. futures are pointing Wall Street to open lower on Thursday. Jobless claims for the week and house price index are the major economic events for the day. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 10 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 1 point.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Nasdaq advanced 45.92 points or 0.7 percent to 6,233.95, while the Dow fell 57.11 points or 0.3 percent to 21,410.03 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.42 points or 0.1 percent to 2,435.61.



On the economic front, the U.S. Labor Department's Jobless claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for growth in new claims with a consensus of 240K. In the prior year the claims were 237K.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) House Price Index for April will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it recorded 0.6 percent last month.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell will testify in front of the Senate Banking Committee on 'Fostering Economic Growth: Regulator Perspective,' in Washington at 10.00 am ET.



The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters expects no changes from the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week , the change was 78 bcf.



Two year, FRN Note, two-year, five and seven year treasury notes will be auctioned at 11.00 am ET. The 30 year inflation-indexed securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed's Money Supply data for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $11.7 billion.



The Fed's balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm.



In the corporate sector, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) said expanding of Project Terra cost-savings programs might deliver $350 million through fiscal 2020 including annual productivity. The Group also announced the appointment of James Langrock as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 23, 2017. James succeeds Pasquale Conte.



Sears Canada Inc. is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection within weeks.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index gave up early gains to end 8.76 points or 0.28 percent lower at 3,147.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 20.05 points or 0.08 percent lower at 25,674.53. Japanese shares extended losses from the previous session. The Nikkei average dropped 28.28 points or 0.14 percent to 20,110.51, while the broader Topix index closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,610.38.



Australian shares rebounded from heavy losses in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 40.30 points or 0.71 percent to 5,706 after losing as much as 1.6 percent the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 39.10 points or 0.69 percent at 5,742.30.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 20.38 points or 0.39 percent. DAX of Germany is edging down 4.12 points or 0.03 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 28.83 points or 0.39 percent. Bucking the trend, Swiss Market Index is climbing 23.86 points or 0.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX