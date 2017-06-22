Global $3.91 Billion Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) market size was estimated at USD 2,210.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025 to reach USD 3.91 billion

Growing inclination of healthcare professionals toward oxygen therapy, despite a lack of conclusive evidence is one of the key factors expected to drive the market over the coming few years.

Although the off-label usage of HBOT devices in various applications such as cancer and brain injury is controversial, the adoption rate of this technology is surging at a rapid pace. The high commercial availability of HBOT systems is one of the crucial factors that is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. However, few medical professionals are still skeptical about the usage of HBOT devices in unapproved applications, which is expected to impede growth. The technological advancements in this field such as portable HBOT system and growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of integrating ICU systems in multiplace HBOT equipment are some of the key contributors that are accountable for robust growth rate.

According to few publications, nearly 30,000 HBOT treatments are done on a daily basis globally. Other than the surging clinical prevalence and rising adoption of hospital setting HBOT systems, there is a considerable growth in popularity and demand for HBOT systems in home settings owing to its easy usage. Increasing private & public investment to expand geographical presence and surging R&D activities are also some of the factors that are anticipated to boost the demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices: Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

ETC BioMedical Systems

Fink Engineering Pty Ltd.

Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc.

HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH

Hearmec Co., Ltd.

Hyperbaric SAC

IHC Hytech B.V.

OxyHeal Health Group

Sechrist Industries, Inc.

SOS Medical Group, Ltd.

