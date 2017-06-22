Happiest Minds Wins the Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Services Provider of the Year 2017

BANGALORE and SAN JOSE, California, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Happiest Minds Technologies, a next generationdigital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services company, today, announced that the company has been recognized by Frost& Sullivan as a 'Digital Transformation Services Provider of the Year - SMB 2017'.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160913/406915 )



The prestigious Frost & Sullivan India Digital Transformation Awards previously known as the India ICT Awards is now in its 15th consecutive year and is a global program that recognizes outstanding industry achievements by companies across the world. The unique methodology for determining the award recipients involved a deep dive research and analysis conducted by Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts team, which was presented to an esteemed, independent panel of Judges comprising veteran CIO's from the top companies in India.

"Happiest Minds has a dedicated Business unit for Digital Transformation and this acknowledgment validates our strategy of prioritizing company's focus on being a front runner in the digital space. More importantly, it also positively reflects on the quality of the services and client satisfaction we deliver. We are excited and happy that our efforts and contributions in this space are being recognized by industry specialist like Frost& Sullivan," said Sashi Kumar - CEO & MD at Happiest Minds.

Happiest Minds was chosen for this award on the grounds of a structured metrics based evaluation process.

Revenue Growth: Measuring the year on year revenue and growth, size of the company and the speed of the growth achieved in terms of sales and profitability. Digital portfolio: The portfolio of diverse digital solutions, services and technologies offered. Digitalization of services: The expanse of digitization delivered through digital and next gen technologies, tools and services.

New Initiatives/Developments: The quality and novelty of projects, solutions deployments, including the R&D in new product development and digital consultancy. Adding another feather to the cap, Happiest Minds was recently recognized by NASSCOM as one of the key players in the domain of Customer Analytics and Big Data.

Corroborating our recognitions are the two recent accomplishments, that are benchmarking the operational efficiency, quality and impact of the solutions that Happiest Minds delivers to their customers.

The first one involved the deployment of a cognitive pricing and merchandising analytics solution for a European Home furnishing company, rated a top 10 retailer, which enabled business efficiency and increased profitability for them.

Another project involved deployment of an AI powered predictive analytics solution for a top 3 global Research and Advisory Firm, for their content monetization requirements.

Happiest Minds is a front runner in the new age technologies, boasting a well spread portfolio of clients across industries, offering digital services based on technologies like artificial Intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, data science, RPA and more. The organization aims to accelerate the process of digital transformation offering novel digital solutions and services to the clients that are directly aligned to their key KPIs, and help them in achieving improved business efficiency and enhanced customer experience.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Mindsenablesdigital transformationfor enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies:big data analytics,internet of things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications,SDN-NFV, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered inBangalore,India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK,The Netherlands,Australia andMiddle East.