Synthetic Zeolites Market Worth 16.28 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Synthetic Zeolites Market by Type (Zeolite A, Zeolite Y, Zeolite X, Zeolite Zsm-5), Application (Detergents, Catalysts, Adsorbents), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 13.67 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 16.28 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 169 market data tables and 30 figures spread through 173 pages and in-depth TOC on"Synthetic Zeolites Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-zeolite-market-74181103.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The synthetic zeolites market has been growing owing to the increasing demand for FCC catalysts, rising demand from the detergent industry, and growing market for VOC adsorbents. Leading players such as Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), W. R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Union Showa K.K. (Japan), Zeochem AG (Switzerland), KNT Group (Russia), and Arkema S.A. (France) are focusing on entering new markets, and this is expected to drive the synthetic zeolites market in future.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=74181103

Based on type, Zeolite Y is estimated to account for the largest share in the synthetic zeolites market in 2017

Based on type, Zeolite Y accounts for the largest share of the Synthetic Zeolites Market and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Zeolite Y can be used in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) to increase the yield of gasoline, diesel, and other products from crude oil. In this process, heavy paraffins are cracked to form gasoline grade napthas. Zeolite Y is used in hydrocracking to increase the aromatic content of reformulated refinery products.

Based on application, the catalysts segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic zeolites market in 2017

Synthetic zeolites are preferred in the catalysts segment as these have a well-defined pore structure and adjustable acidity. These are thus useful in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking processes in the petrochemical industry. These catalysts help in the higher extraction of petrol and diesel from petroleum. Growth in the demand for FCC and hydrocracking catalysts is leading to an increasing demand from this segment.

North America is estimated to lead the synthetic zeolites market in 2017

North America has the highest refining capacity in the world, and is thus the biggest market for synthetic zeolites in the catalysts application. The rising demand for transportation fuels coupled with the stringent regulations for clean fuels are major factors driving the FCC refinery catalysts market in North America.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=74181103

Key players operating in the synthetic zeolites market include Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), W. R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Union Showa K.K. (Japan), Zeochem AG (Switzerland), KNT Group (Russia), and Arkema S.A. (France).

Browse Related Reports:

Refinery Catalyst Market by Type (FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Alkylation Catalysts), by Ingredient (Zeolites, Metals, Chemical Compounds) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refinery-catalyst-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-84.html

Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Substrate (Synthetic, and Bio-based), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Crop Protection, Food & Beverage) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biosurfactants-market-493.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets