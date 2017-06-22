Stock News Now: MEMEX Inc. Discusses Business Overview and Market Adoption Post US Election in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published SNNLive Video Interview with David McPhail, President and CEO of MEMEX Inc. (TSX-V: OEE), the developer of MERLIN, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology platform that delivers manufacturing productivity in Real-Time, according to the company's website (see here: www.memexoee.com). The video interview was recorded on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at the LD Micro Invitational 2017 in Bel Air, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with MEMEX Inc. - Discusses Business Overview and Market Adoption Post US Election

About MEMEX Inc.

MEMEX, the developer of MERLIN, an award winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time, is the global leader in machine to machine connectivity solutions. Committed to its mission of "Successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and encouraged by the accelerating adoption and success of MERLIN, MEMEX is relentlessly pursuing the development of increasingly innovative solutions suitable in the IIoT era. MEMEX envisions converting every machine into a node on corporate networks, thereby, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX, with its deep commitment towards machine connectivity, offers solutions that are focused on finding hidden capacity by measuring and managing Real-Time data. This empowers MEMEX's customers to effectively quantify and manage OEE, reduce costs and incorporate strategies for continuous lean improvement.

For more information and company description, please visit: www.memexoee.com

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

