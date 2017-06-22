The Tier-1 Chinese solar company will supply its solar modules to a new utility-scale solar installation being built at Tomakomai, located on the southern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

JinkoSolar, a Chinese Tier-1 vertically integrated solar company, announced today that it is to supply solar modules to a 38.4 MW PV plant being built in Tomakomai on the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Shipments of the high-efficiency solar modules will begin in July through November, with Fuji Electric Co, the plant's developer, to receive and install ...

