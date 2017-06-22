Scale-out NAS Market to Reach $32.6 Billion by 2022 - Due to an Increasing Demand for Scale-out NAS Applications Across Enterprises - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Scale-out NAS Market by Component (Software, Service), Storage Technology (File, Block, Object), Deployment Type, Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The scale-out NAS market size is projected to grow from USD 12.58 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 32.68 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.05% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the upsurge in the scale-out NAS market growth include the increasing demand for scale-out NAS applications across enterprises.

The report covers the scale-out NAS market analysis by component, storage technology, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The component section is further segmented into software and service. The services subsegment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the extensive adoption of scale-out NAS software by various enterprises, such as BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, and retail to increase the efficiency of their storage systems. These software help in storage of rich content data files and big data sets, data archiving and backup, disaster recovery, data management & integration, data security, and high-performance computing. These features make data storage more scalable, secure, and easily manageable. The services subsegment is expected to create enough growth opportunities for the scale-out NAS market. Scale-out NAS services have been categorized into professional services and system integration.



The banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) vertical segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2017 owing to the generation of voluminous data in this vertical which creates the need for highly secured data storage solutions. The scale-out NAS technologies enable advanced data storage techniques which help provide better solutions and services for the BFSI industry. New and improved financial products and services are frequently introduced by the BFSI organizations to enhance their business operations and expand their customer database, which makes the industry a lucrative market for scale-out NAS technology.



The scale-out NAS market is projected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced storage technologies and rising amount of data generation. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs and startups in the region.

Companies Mentioned



Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Data Systems Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nasuni Corporation

Netapp, Inc.

Nexenta Systems, Inc.

Panasas, Inc.

Pure Storage, Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Scality, Inc.

Tintri, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Scale-out NAS Market, By Component



7 Scale-out NAS Market, By Storage Technology



8 Scale-out NAS Market, By Deployment Type



9 Scale-out NAS Market, By Organization Size



10 Scale-out NAS Market, By Vertical



11 Scale-out NAS Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Key Innovators



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zd5vp/scaleout_nas

