Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.06.2017 | 13:53
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 22

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/06/2017) of £55.53m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/06/2017) of £43.13m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/06/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*250.78p17,200,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*242.16p
Ordinary share price245.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(2.31)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share132.57p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.77%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 16/06/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.30
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.29
3Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.22
4StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.21
5Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.20
6Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.20
7Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.17
8Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.14
9Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.12
10Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.08
11Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p2.05
12Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.04
13Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.99
14Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.96
15Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.94
16Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.93
17Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.90
18Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.84
19Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.76
20Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.75

© 2017 PR Newswire