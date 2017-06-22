Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 22
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/06/2017) of £55.53m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/06/2017) of £43.13m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/06/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|250.78p
|17,200,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|242.16p
|Ordinary share price
|245.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(2.31)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|132.57p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.77%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 16/06/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.30
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.29
|3
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.22
|4
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.21
|5
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.20
|6
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.20
|7
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.17
|8
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.14
|9
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.12
|10
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.08
|11
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|2.05
|12
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.04
|13
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.99
|14
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.96
|15
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.94
|16
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.93
|17
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.90
|18
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.84
|19
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.76
|20
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.75