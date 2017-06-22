ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) ("Kiwa Bio-Tech" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, announced that the Company recently hosted several key China government officials at Kiwa Bio-Tech's Shenzhen, China office. The focus of the meeting was the proposed cooperation in promoting the eco-friendly fertilizers of Kiwa Bio-Tech and a partnership in building the microorganism fertilizer production base in Yingshang County.

Yingshang County is a principal planting area located in northwest Anhui province. Anhui is a major agricultural province with annual consumption of 2,880,000 tons of chemical fertilizers.

Mr. Wei Li, Kiwa Bio-Tech founder stated, "The emerging bio-fertilizer market in China is approximately US$30 billion (200 billion yuan) per year. We believe that with the support of the China government and Kiwa's technological cooperative institutions, Kiwa's microbial fertilizer products can secure a significant market share in China."

Mr. Li announced at the meeting that Kiwa has invested in a new production base in Penglai, Shangdong and he also introduced an investment plan for major production bases nationwide in China with the support of the Council on Chinese Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation and Chinese Agricultural Products Processing Industry Development Association.

"Unfortunately, the excessive use of traditional chemical fertilizers over the years has polluted the soil, damaged the environment, adversely affected the quality of the agricultural products, and led to an increase of planting cost," stated Kiwa Bio-Tech CEO Yvonne Wang.

"However, this now creates a very valuable opportunity for Kiwa Bio-Tech to step in and help resolve many soil related issues that exist in the region and throughout all of China," added Wang.

The list of government officials that attended the recent meeting with Kiwa Bio-Tech included Mr. Canhui Dou, the County Chief of Yingshang in Anhui Province, Mr. Yu Su, the Director of County Development and Reform Council, and Mr. Dang Liu, the Deputy Director of the County Economic Development Zone.

Mr. Dou stated, "Our new governmental policy supports the promotion of microbial fertilizers and we are excited for Kiwa Bio-Tech to establish a bio-fertilizer manufacturing base in Yingshang. The County government will help promote the microbial fertilizer products of Kiwa throughout the Anhui province and the other surrounding provinces while making Yingshang County the focus of Kiwa's products and technology."

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

