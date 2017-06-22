ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- TDK Corporation today announced a new HVC200 bipolar high-voltage contactor for the switching of high DC voltages and currents. It is designed for operating voltages of up to 450 V DC and a high continuous current of 200 A. Arcs that occur when disconnecting the DC load are quickly and safely extinguished with a gas in the hermetically sealed switching chamber. The HVC200A, with its dimensions of 89 mm x 44 mm x 93.5 mm (l x w x h) is available in drive versions for 12 V (B88269X1000C011) or 24 V (B88269X1010C011). Both versions have a power of 6 W at the rated voltage. As an option, the new contactors can be equipped with a circuit for detecting the switching status.

High-voltage contactors with a high continuous current capability are used, for example, in e-mobility applications for the fast disconnection of the battery from the drive, as well as in DC charging stations. Further applications include photovoltaic systems and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Versions with 12 V and 24 V drives for continuous currents of between 100 A and 500 A at maximum permissible operating voltages of 900 V are currently in development.

Main applications

Battery isolating switches and onboard charging circuits in e-mobility applications

Photovoltaic plants

Uninterruptible power supplies

Main features and benefits

High continuous current of up to 200 A

High-speed extinguishing of arcs

Optional detection of switching status

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.

