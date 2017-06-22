VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 --Liberty One Lithium Corp. ("Liberty One", "Liberty One Lithium", or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LBY) (OTC PINK: LRTTF) (WKN: A2DHMB), an emerging exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyle Stevenson to its Board of Directors.

"Today's appointment effectively aligns the relationship between our exploratory and asset development interests and those of our operators at Millennial Lithium," notes Morgan Tincher, CFO of Liberty One Lithium. "Our plans for the Pocitos Salar in Argentina provide mutual incentives for a successful operation at our Pocitos West joint venture, so we are delighted to have Kyle join our Board. As one of the founders of Millennial, his work helped establish their company as a respected operator in Argentina. We are fortunate to have Kyle's guidance available to us as we move ahead together at the Pocitos West property."

Mr. Stevenson is currently the President and a Director at Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ML) (FRANKFURT: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) and brings over 15 years of experience in finance, marketing and operations to the team at Liberty One. A serial entrepreneur, Kyle has filled several high-profile roles over the years, including; President/Director of RuralCom Networks, a licensed Canadian Telecom provider acquired by Investel Capital in 2016, Founder/Director of Liquid Media Group, Director of Waterproof Studios, a top tier animation and visual effect studio, and Founder/President/Director of High North Resources, an oil and gas producer focused on western Canada.

For further information about Liberty One Lithium Corp., please visit www.libertyonelithium.com or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com.

About Liberty One Lithium (TSX VENTURE: LBY) (OTC PINK: LRTTF) (WKN: A2DHMB)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is an emerging exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits. The Company believes that global resources are the key to a robust energy strategy to protect economic stability worldwide. Find out more at: www.libertyonelithium.com.

