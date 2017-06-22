SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - ClearMetal, a predictive logistics company, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected ClearMetal as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2017.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

"Our goal with 2017's Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations."

ClearMetal delivers predictive logistics for shippers, carriers, terminal operators, freight forwarders and 3PLs. ClearMetal's Data Intelligence Platform is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology developed by leading engineers and innovators from Stanford University, Silicon Valley and the logistics industry.

"For years the industry has solved problems by adding capacity and scale but we've reached a tipping point," said Adam Compain, CEO of ClearMetal. "The future of the supply chain is about being smarter, not bigger; proactive instead of reactive. We're thrilled that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has recognized ClearMetal's differentiated approach of applying data science and AI to deliver true predictive logistics."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About ClearMetal

ClearMetal is a predictive logistics company that uses artificial intelligence to unlock supply chain efficiency for shippers, carriers, terminal operators, freight forwarders and 3PLs. Developed by top software engineers from Stanford University and Silicon Valley, ClearMetal's Data Intelligence Platform uses machine learning to make sense of freight data and provide predictive visibility into the booking and movement of shipments globally for innovative logistics providers like Panalpina and Nile Dutch. ClearMetal is based in San Francisco, funded by NEA, SAP.io, Prelude Ventures, Eric Schmidt's venture firm, and the founders of GT Nexus and Navis. To learn more, visit www.clearmetal.com.

