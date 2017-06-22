Cloud Solution Provider Intermedia Surges Past 100,000 Business Customers

Company growth fueled by Cloud PBX, Back-up, Security, Microsoft® Office 365® and J.D. Power-certified support

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Intermedia, a leading cloud business applications provider to SMBs and the channel partners that serve them, today announced that more than 100,000 businesses trust the company to deliver and manage their critical IT services.

Intermedia has transformed from a business email and web hosting provider to a leading provider of a tightly integrated portfolio of 30+ IT applications delivered from the cloud. By continuing to build on top of its core technology platform to address customer and partner needs, Intermedia has more than tripled in size in just five years, driving annualized revenues beyond $200 million.

A number of products among the company's robust applications suite have contributed towards this latest company milestone. Intermedia's voice services business continues to grow faster than the market1. Additional areas of rapid growth include security and compliance (such as encryption, email continuity and archiving), Intermedia's file backup, sync & sharing application for collaboration and quick recovery from unexpected data loss, and add-on enhancements that deliver incremental value on top of Microsoft® Office 365®.

"While business needs continually change, the demand for productivity remains constant. Hundreds of competitors offer disparate point solutions - just voice, backup, security, or email - and that can threaten workplace efficiency as businesses deal with multiple unintegrated vendors, support organizations, user interfaces and bills. Intermedia continues to lead the way with a different and better approach - a robust suite of integrated solutions from a single provider," said Michael Gold, CEO at Intermedia. "Our 750+ employees have built a brand where more than 100,000 business customers trust us to deliver their most crucial communications services and keep their data secure. This milestone is indicative of the value companies of all sizes and industries put on our one-stop shop and J.D. Power-certified support, including customers such as TrueCar, Splunk, NFP, and Johnny Rockets."

Customer quotes

"We have deployed all of Intermedia's services. When procuring our services from multiple vendors in the past, we were paying a premium but weren't getting premium service. Consolidating our cloud services under Intermedia's one-stop shop is the biggest technology improvement and gain that we've made. From the solutions to the service, reliability, flexibility and total cost of ownership, I believe Intermedia to be the best solution for any company," said Kevin Finnegan, IT Manager at Stranded Oil.

"In our line of business, we deal with highly sensitive patient information all day long. Consolidating our business phone system with Intermedia has delivered us a massive savings of 85 percent over what we were paying disparate phone service companies. Now our offices spanning from Florida to California, along with many home workers, are all connected under one HIPAA-compliant system. Intermedia delivers us the same levels of reliability and privacy on the data side for email and archiving as it does for Cloud PBX, offering exponentially greater benefits. Intermedia is invaluable to the success of our business," said Wasanaa Smith, IT Security Officer at Health Check.

Partner quotes

"Being an Intermedia partner has enabled me to completely restructure my business to the cloud. I save time, make more money, and can easily provide a complete portfolio of premium cloud solutions to my customers. Further, Intermedia gives me all the resources I need to confidently enter fast-growing markets such as cloud voice. Due to the success of this relationship, I've doubled the size of my Intermedia business every single year since the start of our partnership back in 2009. Business has never been better, and I attribute this success to Intermedia and its partner support network," said George Ortiz, President at Crowne Hill Consulting Group.

"The prevalence of high-impact cyberattacks changed the way that organizations need to approach security. This presents MSPs with a security specialization the opportunity to help clients better prepare and safeguard against these threats, while scaling their own business. For instance, the surge in ransomware attacks is a significant driver of our new customer signups. Intermedia's SecuriSync backup and file sharing solution enables us to restore clients' access to impacted documents in just minutes following a range of scenarios, from stolen or damaged devices to ransomware attacks and other mass infections. Intermedia's security services suite gives us a huge market differentiator," said Koert Council, Partner at Kosh Solutions.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a one-stop shop for cloud business applications. Its Office in the Cloud' suite integrates the essential IT applications that companies need to do business, including email, voice, file backup and sharing, productivity, identity and access management, security and archiving - all delivered by a single provider and integrated into one control panel. Intermedia services offer enterprise-grade security, a 99.999 percent uptime service level agreement and award-winning 24/7 support, as certified by J.D. Power and TSIA.

Intermedia's 750+ employees serve more than 100,000 businesses and 6,000 active partners, including VARs, MSPs, distributors and telecoms. Its Partner Program lets partners sell under their own brand with control over billing, pricing and other elements of their customer relationships. Intermedia is the world's largest independent provider of Exchange email in the cloud and a leading cloud voice service provider. For more information, visitIntermedia.netor connect with us on Twitter,Facebook orLinkedIn.

1 According to 2017 cloud telephony total growth rate data, as reported by leading analyst firms.