Unchanged targets for sales of government securities in 2017 The target for issuance of domestic government bonds in 2017 is maintained at kr. 65 billion in order to increase the outstanding volume of new bonds and ensure continuity in issuance policy. The target for T-bills at year-end is also maintained unchanged at kr. 30 billion.



Expected sale per auction of about kr. 2.5 billion at market value In the 2nd half of 2017, the expected average sale per auction is approximately kr. 2.5 billion at market value. This is more or less the same as the sale in the 1st half of 2017.



Sales are focused on 2-year and 10-year government bonds In 2017, a new 2-year government bond and a new 10-year government bond have been opened. In the 2nd half, the focus will be on building the outstanding volume of the two new bonds. Issuance in the other on-the-run issues is still possible.



The strategy announcement is available on www.governmentdebt.dk. Enquiries can be directed to Lars Mayland Nielsen on tel. +45 3363 6712 or email: governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636113