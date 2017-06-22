SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Each year, Saratoga Today prints their "Best Of" awards to highlight the region's top restaurants, shops, businesses, and service providers. 2017 marks the fifth consecutive year that Saratoga Springs plastic surgeon Steven Yarinsky, MD and his plastic surgery practice have been recognized by the readers of the local paper for their excellence. According to Dr. Yarinsky, this award demonstrates the public's recognition of the practice's commitment to quality and safety. He is proud of the outstanding patient care he and his team are able to provide and is honored to be acknowledged by the local community they aim to serve.

Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC offers a wide range of cosmetic surgery options in addition to a selection of non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Dr. Yarinsky's training and experience enables him to perform procedures, such as breast augmentation, facelift, and tummy tuck, with superior results. He is also a certified Expert Injector of BOTOX® Cosmetic and many popular dermal fillers. All cosmetic surgeries are performed by Dr. Yarinsky at the only Joint Commission accredited office-based surgery center in the Capital District. Since this is the fifth time he has received the Saratoga Today "Best Of" award, he hopes prospective patients can feel confident choosing his practice based on its history of high-quality care and award-winning excellence.

This year, Dr. Yarinsky was also named "Top Doctor" by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. in the Albany, Capital District and New York Metro Areas. This title is determined by a combination of peer nomination and Castle Connolly's own research. The final list of Top Doctors is published and used as a resource for prospective patients seeking the highest quality care in a given field. Dr. Yarinsky says that he is proud to be recognized by both his peers and his patients in 2017, and will remain committed to providing patients with a safe, comfortable experience and natural-looking results in the years to come.

About Steven Yarinsky, MD, FACS

Dr. Yarinsky earned his medical degree at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse before completing a five-year general surgery residency at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus and Marshall University Medical School. Dr. Yarinsky then completed training in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo to further advance his skills. In addition to serving as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Yarinsky is an active member of professional organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgery, and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is available for interview upon request.

To learn more about Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC, visit yarinsky.com or facebook.com/saratogaspringsplasticsurgery.

