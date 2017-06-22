QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) is proud to announce the appointment of two (2) new advisors for its advisory Operation and Maintenance Committee ("O&M Committee"), as Ms. Elisa M. Speranza and Mr. Leonard F. Graziano. The O&M Committee also includes board member Mrs. Lisa Henthorne.

The main purpose of the O&M Committee is to assist the board of directors and the management in organic and external growth initiatives of the Operation and Maintenance ("O&M") business pillar. The O&M Committee will review the strategic orientation of the O&M business pillar, assist the management in organic growth opportunities and elaborate a strategy for acquisitions in the O&M area.

Ms. Elisa M. Speranza is recognized as a water treatment industry leader with a passion for promoting sustainable environmental, economic and social progress. Ms. Speranza was employed with CH2M Hill Inc., a Fortune 500 listing company providing infrastructure and natural resources solutions to clients worldwide, for 15 years. She occupied several positions, such as President of the Operations Management Business Group from 2008 to 2013 as well as Senior Vice President and Corporate Director from 2014 to 2017. Furthermore, Ms. Speranza sat on several boards of directors and committees, such as the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and Water For People (W4P), and is a longstanding member of the Water Environment Federation (WEF).

Mr. Leonard F. Graziano held the position of President and CEO of Severn Trent Services, Inc. ("STS") from 2002 to 2011. STS is a subsidiary of Severn Trent Plc (UK) and provides water and wastewater treatment and operating services to utilities, municipalities and commercial customers around the world. Mr. Graziano was also a board member of Severn Trent Services, Inc. as well as a board member of the National Association of Water Companies.

"We are pleased that Ms. Speranza and Mr. Graziano are joining the O&M Committee. Their years of experience in the water treatment industry, particularly in operation and maintenance activities, can only benefit H2O Innovation. They will also allow us to further develop our business model, and more specifically, our O&M business pillar through sustained organic growth and acquisitions", stated Frederic Dugre, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

