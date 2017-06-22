Virtual Forge has entered into a partnership with TÜV SÜD and dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors. The partnership integrates IT security and compliance products from Virtual Forge with the management expertise from dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors and the high standards set by TÜV SÜD for certification and risk reduction services at companies. The objective is to support companies with a holistic approach to the security management of their SAP environments.

"Our solutions make our over 10 years of experience with SAP security virtually available at the touch of a button. We are proud that the collaboration with TÜV SÜD boosts us to a new level of trust and neutrality," said Dr. Markus Schumacher, Managing Director at Virtual Forge.

At the same time, the partnership with dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors ensures that IT security will continuously gain strategic importance for SAP customers.

Prof. Dr. Peter Schaff, Head of the Management Service division at TÜV SÜD, explained, "We are happy to be able to extend our cybersecurity portfolio to include the world's leading security solutions of Virtual Forge. Our customers benefit from the even higher degree of SAP security as a result of our partnership with Virtual Forge and dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors." The TÜV SÜD cybersecurity portfolio already comprises checks and certifications in accordance with ISO 27001, IEC 62443 and payment systems.

Dr. Michael Fuchs, Managing Director of dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors, views the partnership as a central opportunity to give SAP security top priority at management level in companies. "In the future, ERP customers must increasingly defend themselves against cyber attacks and meet legal requirements such as the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Our integrated, top-down consulting approach uses professional tools to design significantly more transparent and more sustainable security in SAP systems in the form of a certifiable process."

Virtual Forge is an independent provider of security and compliance products for SAP systems. Its portfolio is designed to help companies minimize the risks that arise through customization and configuration. A new offer is the Security Advisory Service.

