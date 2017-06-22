Argex Titanium Inc.: Argex Titanium Provides Technical Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX: RGX) ("Argex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on technical developments towards the design of a commercial Titanium Dioxide (Ti02) manufacturing facility to be located in Quebec, Canada.

Product improvements have been continuous since the beginning of the year. We achieved consistent morphology and particle size but in addition, the color, brightness and opacity of Argex TiO2 product meet or exceed those of industry leaders in the paint industry. A last finishing step is being finalized with validation from external labs.

At this time, basic engineering is progressing with contributions from WSP and SNC Lavalin. It is approximately half way completed and we expect to finalize in late summer of this year. We continue to collect data in the Valleyfield laboratory in support of the engineering effort as design parameters will be developed.

Upon the completion of the basic engineering package we will be contracting for the detail design activity and project capital cost estimate which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

"We have engineered the process using best practices and in less than one year since restart, we accomplished a sizeable reduction in energy which will improve our operating costs. The Argex process can use various feedstock sources and that flexibility will be an additional competitive advantage to our low cost of production. We are in discussions with preferred feedstock suppliers in preparation for the detail engineering package", said Carroll Moore, COO of Argex.

We will hold an Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 29, 2017 at 2 pm at the office of Fasken Martineau in Montreal.

About Argex Titanium

Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) for use in high-quality paint, plastics, cosmetics and other TiO2 applications. The Corporation's unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO2, along with other valuable by-products. Argex's process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO2 production methods.

