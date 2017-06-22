IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that its new product-development plans are well underway with the release of the first batch of the CBIS Transdermal Patch in response to an overwhelming response from hundreds chronic pain self-medicating patients worldwide with various chronic pain conditions including Neuropathy, Fibromyalgia, Diabetic Nerve Pain, Back Strains, and others.

"The CBIS medicated adhesive transdermal patch is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of cannabinoid medications into the bloodstream. Self-medicating patients have been reporting promoted healing effects to specific injured areas of the body experiencing chronic pain. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch can provide a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or body heat that melts thin layers of high potency cannabinoid formulations embedded in the adhesive; the medication slowly enters the bloodstream at the chronic pain spot and then penetrates the central nervous system delivering the pain relief reported by self-medicating patients," said Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Cannabis Science.

As well, CBIS continues to grow its distribution network in Los Angeles, California by adding Kush Factory as CBIS' newest Spotlight Dispensary for the month of July 2017.

Kush Factory is the latest dispensary to join the Cannabis Science new product distribution network and has received most of the recently released CBIS products, including the previously sold-out CBIS Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) and the existing line of extracted tinctures, pills, sprays, balms, suppositories, and creams along with the upcoming release of more targeted controlled delivery modules.

As Spotlight Dispensary of the Month of July 2017, Kush Factory will be the first dispensary to carry the highly anticipated Chronic Pain CBIS Transdermal Patches.

The Kush Factory

612 N Vermont,

Los Angeles, California 90004

323-219-2827

kushfactoryla@gmail.com

Please contact Kush Factory directly for ordering all CBIS products and delivery schedules.

The CBIS MDI's continue to be highly sought after and the company is working to increase production to meet strong demand from patients. The CBIS Unisex Suppository Regimen Package consists of rectal suppositories, and is the first of three regimen packages including a separate female and male package for self-medicating patients who prefer alternate delivery methods that will be released by CBIS.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

