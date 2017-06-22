Open Call for Speakers: Fall 2017 Incident Resolution Summits--Chicago & London

IRVINE, California, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Resolve Systems, the only enterprise-wide incident response and automation platform for Security, IT Operations and Network Operations, announces its sponsorship of two 2017 Incident Resolution Summits this Fall. One in Chicago on September 20, 2017, and another in London, UK on October 25, 2017.

The Incident Resolution Summits unify leaders from across Security Operations, IT Operations and Network Operations Centers to share industry trends and reveal best practices. Discussions focus on garnering the latest standards in selection, implementation and ROI of incident response and automation technologies.

The summits also demonstrate how to empower frontline agents and security experts to leverage end-to-end automation, human-guided automation and accelerate incident resolution.

The Incident Resolution Summits are inviting Security Operations, IT Operations and Network Operations thought leaders to join the dialogue center stage: Lending perspective to the integral future of incident response automation as well as his or her professional experiences relative to the subject.

Speaker narratives could include successes with leveraging human-guided automation and end-to-end automation for accelerating incident resolution, proving ROI for automation technologies, avoiding alert fatigue, overcoming reticence toward the future of automation and enterprise-wide gaps and opportunities in technology.

Participants will have the opportunity to extend their personal brand by speaking in front of 60+ colleagues with up to a 30 minute presentation. At the end of each talk, 10-15 minutes will be reserved for questions and answers.

If you are interested in speaking at either Incident Resolution Summit-Chicago or London- please submit your proposal at resolutionsummit.com/speakers/ by July 30, 2017. If you are not interested in presenting but would still like to attend the event and discuss incident resolution and automation best practices, register here for Chicago and here for London.

To access highlights from previous Incident Resolution Summits, please visit https://resolutionsummit.com/.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems is the first-and continues to be the most comprehensive frontrunner-in enterprise-wide incident response and automation solutions for IT Operations, Security Operations, Network Operations and service desk teams.

Resolve accelerates incident response and resolution by providing engineers with human-guided automations, real-time incident collaboration and the ability to partially and fully automate processes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California with Operations in EMEA, Resolve Systems supports Fortune 500 customers around the world. For details, please visit www.resolvesystems.com.

Contact: contact@resolutionsummit.com

