Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments Markets Report 2017: Testing & Treatment in 3 Distinct Geographical Areas - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments" report to their offering.

This report is designed to provide a comprehensive look at the global allergy diagnostic, immunotherapy, and treatment markets. The geographic areas covered by the report include the Americas region, the EMRA region and the Asian region.



The report provides a brief explanation of different allergic disorders with global incidence rates; discusses the different types of allergy diagnostic tests and their applicability in diagnosing various allergens; describes classes of allergy treatment products; and provides an overview of the growing immunotherapy market. The report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes:



A section on diagnostic products such as skin prick and patch tests, provocation testing, and antibody allergen testing.

An overview section on allergies and five categories of prescription allergy products including antihistamines and combinations; sympathomimetics, decongestants and combinations; corticosteroids; mast cell stabilizers; and leukotriene receptors.

Specific chapters that focus on testing and treatment in three distinct geographical areas: Americas, EMRA and Asia .

. A company profiles section that provides background information on companies active in the diagnostic and treatment arenas.

Companies Mentioned



Alere Inc.

Allergan Pharmaceuticals

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Alk-Abelló A/S

Allergy Laboratories Inc.

Allergopharma AG

Amedra Pharmaceuticals Llc

Ani Biotech OY

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Biomerica Inc.

Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc.

Ferndale Pharma Group (Ferndale Healthcare)

First Diagnostic Llc

Gladerma S.A.

Glaxosmithkline

Greer Laboratories Inc.

Hal Allergy Group

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc.

Hycor Biomedical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Jubilant Hollisterstier Allergy

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma Inc.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview of Allergies



4: Global Allergy Diagnostics Market



5: Global Immunotherapy Market



6: Global Allergy Treatment Market



7: Developments in Allergy Testing and Treatment, and Recent Patents



8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ckblqw/global_markets

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716