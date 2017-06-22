Code Green Apparel Corp.: Code Green Apparel to Launch Eco-Friendly Golf Apparel Line to Leverage $12.5B Golf Market

Launch of Golf Apparel Line Is In Response to High Demand from Multi-Billion Dollar U.S. Golf Market

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC) announced that it will launch its first dedicated and branded Golf Apparel line in direct response to the high demand for sustainable apparel from the U.S. Golf market. Known for designing and developing "eco-friendly corporate apparel and work-related uniforms," Code Green's new dedicated golf product line will expand the company's reach in the $12.5 billion golf equipment and apparel market.

Code Green Apparel is highly active in the U.S. Golf market delivering multiple regenerated, sustainable products to officially branded national tournaments and local events. Specific product categories for the new and extensive golf product launch include golf shirts, golf jackets, hats, umbrellas, back packs, golf towels and other accessories. We will be unveiling our branded golf lineup on social media over the coming days and weeks. Follow us at: www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp.

According to Golf Datatech & Yano Research Institute's latest World Golf Report 2017, the worldwide golf equipment and apparel market is expected to be over $12.5 billion in 2017. The report summarizes the retail golf market based upon geography, size and economic significance and estimates golf apparel market alone will be $4.50 billion in 2017. The entire article and report are available at: www.golfdatatech.com/2017/01/1987.

"The U.S. Golf market is extensive and is a natural extension of our sustainability efforts within the general apparel markets. Imagine our young and growing company receiving just a tiny fraction of the $12.5 billion golf equipment and apparel market. We are designing our product to compete with the big boys, like Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, Travis Mathew, Callaway, PING and others; however, we will challenge their price point and provide sustainability solutions," said George Powell CEO of Code Green Apparel. "We applaud the golf industry for the huge eco-friendly strides they have already made on the course. Those efforts played a huge role in our decision to launch our dedicated and branded line designed by and for golfers. We believe our products and brand will reinforce the eco-efforts of the industry because we will be bringing the sustainability message directly to those that enjoy the game."

Powell continued, "We hope to truly break onto the national U.S. Golf stage for the upcoming season, and we will continue to design event specific products as well. We are now entering the 2018 planning stage for specific national and local U.S. Golf events which have whole heartedly embraced our initial efforts into the U.S. Golf market and look forward to dramatically expanding this area of our business."

"We recently took in additional capital to help launch this new product line. We have a strategic plan to refinance or repay this short-term capital through sales, revenues and profits from our corporate and golf apparel lines. We are excited about the positive impact this move, and dedicated golf product line, will make on Code Green Apparel. We, and I personally, thank our customers and shareholders for their loyalty and shared vision of what our company can accomplish," Powell concluded.

About Code Green Apparel Corporation

The company endeavors to lead the market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points. Code Green Apparel intends to lead that revolution by providing regenerated textile solutions that effectively conserve water, reduced chemical applications and lessen the impact of disposing production waste products in landfills or incinerators. Code Green products include corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. More information on Code Green Apparel is available at:

www.codegreenapparel.com

www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp

"We believe sustainability can help businesses overcome challenges and provide lasting solutions, both financial and moral ones."

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

