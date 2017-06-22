Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Highlights and Review: Cooper's Quarterly Revenue Grew 8%; Non-GAAP Earnings Jumped 22%

Research Desk Line-up: Mesa Laboratories Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on The Cooper Cos., Inc. (NYSE: COO), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=COO, following the Company's posting of its second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on June 01, 2017. The global medical device Company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings numbers and also updated its fiscal guidance. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on June 07, 2017, its record net income and adjusted net income for the year which ended on March 31, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Mesa Laboratories when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on COO; also brushing on MLAB. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=COO

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MLAB

Earnings Reviewed

For the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2017, Cooper reported revenue of $522.4 million, up 8% compared to revenue of $483.8 million recorded in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' forecasts of $520 million.

For Q2 FY17, Cooper's gross margin totaled 66% compared with 62% in Q2 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's gross margin was 66% for the reported quarter compared with 63% in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Gross margin was positively impacted primarily by favorable currency and product mix within CooperVision led by Biofinity®.

During Q2 FY17, Cooper recorded operating margin of 22% compared with operating margin of 19% in Q2 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's operating margin was 27% versus 24% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The increase was the result of gross margin improvements.

Cooper's Q2 FY17 GAAP net income totaled $104.9 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $74.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for Q2 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.50 per diluted share, up $0.45 per share, or 22%, on a y-o-y basis and ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.25 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY17, the Company's CooperVision (CVI) segment reported revenue of $408.5 million, up 4% on a y-o-y basis and 7% in constant currency. The segment's Daily silicone hydrogel lenses grew 43%, while Biofinity and Avaira combined grew 12% in a constant currency. On categories basis, Torics' segment grew 12% to $131.8 million, and multifocals grew 4% to $42.9 million.

CVI reported gross margin of 67% in Q2 FY17 compared with 61% in Q2 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the segment's gross margin totaled 67% from 63% in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's gross margin was positively impacted primarily by favorable currency and product mix led by Biofinity®.

For Q2 FY17, the Company's CooperSurgical (CSI) revenue surged 23% to $113.9 million, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. The segment's sales grew 3% on pro-forma basis. CSI's Q2 FY17 gross margin came in at 61% compared with 64% in Q2 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the segment's gross margin was 62% from 65% in the prior year's same quarter. The Company stated that gross margin was negatively impacted primarily by its genetic testing acquisitions, which carry lower gross margins.

Cash Matters

During Q2 FY17, Cooper's total debt decreased $37.6 million from January 31, 2017, to $1.39 billion, primarily due to operational cash flow generation and subsequent debt pay down. The Company's cash provided by operations was $131.6 million in the reported quarter, offset by capital expenditures $28.5 million, resulting in free cash flow of $103.1 million.

In April 2017, Cooper repurchased $29.5 million of common stock under the existing share repurchase program for an average share price of $196.82. The program was expanded by $500.0 million on March 21, 2017, has $589.0 million of remaining availability and no expiration date.

Outlook

For FY17, Cooper is forecasting total revenue in the range of $2.11billion to $2.14 billion with CVI revenue expected between $1.64 billion and $1.67 billion and CSI revenue expected to be in the band of $465 million to $470 million. Cooper is projecting non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $9.50 - $9.65 for FY17.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $243.86, marginally rising 0.44% from its previous closing price of $242.79. A total volume of 268.89 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Cooper Cos.' stock price skyrocketed 22.06% in the last three months, 39.29% in the past six months, and 47.29% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 39.40%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 36.56 and has a dividend yield of 0.02%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $11.96 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily