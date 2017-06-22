Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - NTSB Gives Clean Chit to Tesla in the Fatal May 2016 Car Crash Investigation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TSLA. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on June 19, 2017, shared the docket regarding the May 2016 Crash, where Joshua Brown lost his life in an accident when the Tesla Model S car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on TSLA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TSLA

About NTSB's Docket

NTSB's accident docket contains more than 500 pages of information and includes various reports related to the investigation including highway design, vehicle performance, human performance, and motor carrier factors. The docket also includes the crash reconstruction report giving the detailed description of the crash sequence. Apart from the above, the interview transcripts and summaries, photographs, and other investigative material are also contained in the docket.

NTSB's Findings

The information from the docket reveals that the autopilot system in the Tesla car had issued multiple warnings to Brown to keep his hands on the steering wheel for an extended period of time. However, according to the systems on the car, data indicated that Brown had kept his hands on the steering for only 25 seconds in the 37-minute driving period. The report also found that two autopilot systems - adaptive cruise control and Autosteer - were active. Adaptive cruise control allows the vehicle to set and maintain a pace relative to traffic in front of the car and Autosteer holds the vehicle in its lane.

The report also put a stop to the various speculations that Brown was watching a movie and hence was distracted. The report indicates that although several electronic devices including Brown's laptop were recovered from the site, there was no evidence to prove that any of these devices were in use at the time of the accident.

NTSB has clarified that the docket only contains factual information and does not provide analysis, findings, recommendations, or probable cause determinations. It has clearly stated that no conclusions about how or why the crash occurred should be drawn from the docket. NTSB said that the analysis, findings, and the probable cause of the crash will be issued at a later date.

In July 2016, NTSB had also issued the preliminary report of the May 2016 crash and the first officially released images of the accident. NTSB preliminary findings revealed that Brown's car was traveling nine miles over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

NTSB's findings are similar to the NHTSA's report and both agencies have given a clean chit to Tesla.

Tesla spokespersons have yet to comment on the matter.

The Fatal Accident

The fatal accident occurred on May 07, 2017, near Williston, Florida, when Joshua Brown's Tesla Model S car collided with a tractor-trailer. Brown, a former Navy SEAL, lost his life in the accident. His Tesla car slammed into the side of a tractor trailer turning across his path on a divided highway. Both the driver as well as the Autopilot system in Tesla did not apply the brakes and resulted in a tragedy. Autopilot is a self-driving mode that combines traffic-aware cruise control and lane-keeping technology.

The accident gained prominence as the Tesla Model S that Brown was driving had the Autopilot system activated. This immediately raised questions with regards to the safety of semi-autonomous systems, and the way in which Tesla had delivered the feature to customers. The accident was immediately investigated by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), NTSB etc.

NHTSA's investigation was not aimed at finding the cause of the crash but to identify and root out any problems or defects with Tesla's Autopilot hardware and software. In January 2017, NHTSA investigators concluded that "A safety-related defect trend has not been identified at this time and further examination of this issue does not appear to be warranted." In layman terms, Tesla's system was not the cause of the crash.

Immediately after the accident, Tesla completely re-engineered its Autopilot system. The Company claimed that the new system would be capable of full autonomy in the future.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, Tesla's stock climbed 1.12%, ending the trading session at $376.40. A total volume of 4.92 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 47.60% in the last three months, 85.67% in the past six months, and 71.39% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 76.14% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $62.48 billion.

