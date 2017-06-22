BROOKFIELD, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Trident Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), a consumer products company structured to rapidly commercialize branded products, private label and proprietary science platforms in active nutrition, supplements and functional foods, today announced it has begun shipping private label whey protein items under a supply agreement with a major US retail customer.

"This supply contract represents a significant milestone for our Trident Sports Nutrition division. It clearly demonstrates the value Trident's contract manufacturing platform delivers by combining strong product development capabilities with the ideal manufacturing partner and trade and regulatory support," explains Trident President Mark Holcombe. "We are well positioned to simplify sourcing and help retail customers navigate a high potential yet complex product space."

Trident Sports Nutrition is organized to provide shelf ready nutrition products to major retailers. Its approach combines front-end capabilities with a best fit manufacturing back-end solution. Trident's success in competing and winning against established suppliers demonstrates the merit of this 'right source' model, ability to leverage scale, and in-house trade support capabilities.

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands, Inc. is an emerging growth company focused on identifying and building platforms in the dynamic consumer segment of nutrition products. The company's management team has expertise in developing and commercializing consumer products in global companies and specialty markets. Trident is currently targeting growth across three lines of business. Brain Armor Inc. markets and sells a portfolio of DHA supplements targeted at the fast-growing brain health segment. Everlast Nutrition offers a range of health and fitness oriented nutrition products under this licensed trademark. Trident Sports Nutrition Inc. offers shelf ready product solutions in the sports nutrition and supplement segment to leading retailers for private label and captive label programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

