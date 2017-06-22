NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (OTC PINK: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top (OTT) engagement data, today announced a partnership with Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, as a preferred data onboarding provider to expand PeerLogix's data distribution to data management and demand-side platforms. This strategic partnership will enable clients of PeerLogix to execute highly targeted cross-channel advertising campaigns powered by a global audience of 170 million households of Over-the-Top television programming, movies, games and listeners of music.

Neustar Data Onboarding was selected because it provides one of the most precise, scalable, secure, and privacy-friendly data onboarding capabilities in the market. PeerLogix's OTT audience data will now be available to drive programmatic campaigns via industry-leading data management and media platforms. Partners such as Lotame and Narrative, as well as leading DSPs, will have access to PeerLogix data at scale, powered by Neustar Data Onboarding™.

"Marketers want to use their CRM data for better targeting and activation across all devices and channels, but to do that, they need to be able to on-board it accurately and with maximum reach. Neustar Data Onboarding, which is grounded in identity resolution across people, places and things, gives marketers what they need to activate their audiences across multiple channels, screens and formats," said Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Product Marketing, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. "PeerLogix selected us to assist their clients in creating lasting customer experiences through better segmentation, digital targeting, and improved media campaign performance."

Neustar Data Onboarding employs Neustar's OneID® system and extensive partner ecosystem to eliminate the low-quality linkages that lead to media waste. And because Neustar can tie multiple customer identifiers to a single target, a brand's media strategy remains efficient and effective across all channels.

"Until now, a unified approach for targeting across OTT audiences has been a large challenge for advertisers," said Ray Colwell, Chief Executive Officer for PeerLogix. "Together with Neustar, we are empowering an industry historically fraught with data silo and now brands will be able to precisely target based on specific television show, genre, film, actors and actresses, musical artists, and many other custom audience types increasingly in high demand."

Neustar Data Onboarding is grounded in reliable, accurate, and continuously updated consumer segmentation information, which supplies advertisers with the necessary data-driven insights needed to deliver personalized marketing with consistency. Combining the market-leading capabilities of Neustar and PeerLogix, clients will be able to take advantage of precise audience segmentation capabilities in the media and entertainment vertical for execution across multiple channels such as social, mobile, display and retargeting.

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

About Neustar

Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar (NYSE: NSR) isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we're trusted by the world's great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical real-time responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn't who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they're a problem. Because we're also an experienced manager of some of the world's most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 11,000 clients worldwide with decisions -- not just data. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

