MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received a $360k Purchase Order ("PO") from a leading Israeli operator for its connected in-vehicle cellular devices.

The mobile operator purchased both Truckfone and Voyager devices, the world's first 3G connected-vehicle device.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, stated, "We are very pleased to announce another meaningful purchase order for our Voyager and Truckfone devices. The sales for this quarter continue to be very strong as we continue to target mobile operators looking to upgrade their customers aging 2G systems and outdated LMR devices."

Siyata's Truckfone and Voyager and UV350 are the world's first 3G and 4G/LTE connected vehicle devices with fixed installation, hands free dialling, and a dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal clear sound quality along with external antennas for better cellular coverage.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be the leading provider of connected vehicle and mobile hardware solutions as these commercial fleets upgrade their communication platforms to be compatible with next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

