$3 Billion Protein Expression Market 2014-2017 & 2025 By Expression Systems, Product, Application, End-use & Segment Forecasts - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Protein Expression Market By Expression Systems (Prokaryotic, Mammalian Cell), By Product (Reagents, Competent Cells), By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global protein expression market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by the year 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.4%

The growing demand for biologics and expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry have resulted in massive growth of the protein expression market. Rising demand for therapeutic proteins such as insulin, hormones, monoclonal antibodies,and vaccines is a major factor that propels growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies have begun to concentrate on the development and manufacturing of advanced therapeutic proteins for the treatment of severe chronic diseases such as cancer, hemophilia, infectious diseases, anemia, and multiple sclerosis.

Increasing investment in the R&D, by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, is another major factor supporting the sector growth. The availability of new and advanced technologies to cater the needs of drugs & biologics product manufacturers boosts the adoption of protein expression products for research and manufacturing applications. In addition, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers are undergoing collaborations and partnerships to achieve leadership in the sector. For instance, in December 2016, Takara Bio, Inc. signed a merger agreement with Rubicon Genomics, Inc. to strengthen its genomics business.

Some of the major players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, and Takara Bio, Inc.



