Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: New Entrants to up the Ante Against Established Ones, Finds TMR

Cleveron Ltd., KEBA AG, Neopost group, Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., InPost, TZ Ltd., Bell and Howell, LLC, ByBox Holdings Ltd., and ENGY Company are to name a few prominent companies operating in theglobal automated parcel delivery terminals market. The market at present is a fairly consolidated one, with large companies mostly domiciled in Europe, having a stronghold over it. However, aspiring players and new entrants from emerging economies, mostly in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to up the ante against them in the near future.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is likely to expand at a healthy 12.3% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this pace, the market is expected to be worth US$1.039 bn by 2025 from US$335.0 bn in 2015.

The TMR report also forecasts the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals to expand at a robust 11.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, in terms of volume. At this rate, the volume in the market is slated to reach 51,792 units by 2025 from 17,719 units in 2015.

Early Adoption Makes Europe Market Leader

Depending upon the deployment type, the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is split broadly into indoor terminals and outdoor terminals. Of the two, the indoor terminals outshines the outdoor terminals in terms of market share on account of its low operating and set-up costs. It also has another unique perceived benefit resulting in its increased uptake - hassle-free retrieval of parcels even in difficult weather.

Based on geography again, the key segments of the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. At present, Europe leads the market with maximum share and is trailed by Asia Pacific. Europe market's prominent position has been facilitated by the early and swift uptake of automated parcel terminals by logistics companies, retailers, and various government organizations. In 2016, Europe held a share of about 68.1% in 2016.

Massive Untapped Markets Provide Room for Growth

"Automated parcel delivery terminals are state-of-the-art delivery solutions intended to simplify modern-day logistic operations. These are the standalone units, which are deployed in populous areas such as walkways, shopping malls, grocery outlets and railway stations. These terminals allow recipient to receive and return parcel as per their convenience throughout the day," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report. The global market for automated parcel delivery terminals, which has existed for a while now in the parcel delivery business, has massive room for growth on account of untapped markets in most parts of the world. Besides, the rise and proliferation of ecommerce and growing cross-border delivery worldwide is also expected to provide a significant impetus to its growth in the foreseeable future.

Cost-effectiveness Works in Favor of the Market

Automated parcel delivery terminals serve to bring down costs by reducing delivery re-attempts and facilitate easy parcel delivery to recipients - two advantage helping their market to gain traction. They aid in lowering carbon footprints and facilitate round-the-clock parcel delivery and same-day return. This also is fuelling growth in their market.

Proving counter-productive to the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is their vulnerability to burglary. Apart from that, they require a substantial amount of space for installation and this is another factor restraining their swift uptake.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market (Deployment Type - Indoor Terminals and Outdoor Terminals; Ownership - Retailers, Shipping/Logistic Companies, and Government Organization) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Deployment Type

Indoor Terminals

Outdoor Terminals

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Ownership

Retailers

Shipping/Logistic Companies

Government Organization

Others

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

