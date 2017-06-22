Stock News Now: California Nanotechnologies Provides Business, Technology and Market Overview in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with David Grant, CEO of California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSX-V: CNO) (OTCQB: CANOF). California Nanotechnologies develops and manufactures nano-structured materials and components, according to the Company's website (www.calnanocorp.com). The video interview was recorded on Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 at the LD Micro Invitational 2017 in Bel Air, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

California Nanotechnologies Corp. - Develops and Manufactures Nano-structured Materials and Components

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

California Nanotechnologies (CNO on TSX-V) is a world leader in the development of nano-structured materials and components. Metallic, ceramic, MMC, and MMNC materials are used in products for the microchip, aerospace and sports & recreational industries.

Through the incorporation of nano-sized structures and reinforcements these materials exhibit improved properties that include higher ultimate strength, hardness, fracture toughness, wear and chemical resistance, at a wide range of operating temperatures.

To provide these products, the company has a world class production facility that includes spark plasma sintering at both research and production levels, cryogenic milling, controlled atmospheric handling (glove boxes), high vacuum/high temperature degassing, spray drying, state of the art furnaces and characterization facilities that include a thermally assisted field emission, scanning electron microscope and ion beam milling.

For more information, go to: www.calnanocorp.com

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

