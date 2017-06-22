VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") announces that it has staked an additional 489 claims in the Bare Mountain District of Nevada. With this staking, the Company now controls approximately 95 square kilometers of contiguous prospective ground in the prolific Walker Lane trend, an increase of over 50% over the original land position.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director of the Northern Empire stated, "We're fortunate to be able to acquire such a significant addition to the Sterling Property through staking. After reviewing the data from our recently acquired Sterling property, we noticed that the same geological setting that hosts some of our deposits was open for staking. In addition, we've developed a high priority Carlin type gold deposit target, where the host rock is the productive Roberts Mountain Formation, and identified where the prospective target and host rocks trended onto open ground which we subsequently staked."

Sterling Property Plans

The Company continues to compile data and develop exploration plans and budgets, and expects to begin exploration shortly. Already the Company has identified several high priority exploration targets and expansion potential for the known deposits. The Company's exploration program will be a combination of resource and exploration drilling and grassroots work to ensure the newly staked ground is properly evaluated prior to drilling. These plans are subject to board approval.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties. In addition to the Sterling Gold Project, Northern Empire holds the Richardson Gold Project, one of the most attractive exploration targets in the Tintina Trench.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this new release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statement", and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations about the completion of the proposed private placement future performance based on current results and expected cash costs and are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which, may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: ability to raise sufficient funds for the acquisition; liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company, the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement or obtain requisite TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Michael G. Allen

President, CEO and Director

604 646 4524



Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Jeff Sundar

Director

604 646 8356



