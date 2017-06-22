Hotel Profit-and-Loss Benchmark Service HotStats Releases U.S. Hotel Data For First Time

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

HotStats, the monthly hotel profit-and-loss benchmarking service, has launched in the United States, expanding on its well-established EMEA platform.

According to HotStats, branded full-service hotels in the U.S. recorded a 2.4 percent increase in Gross Operating Profit per Available Room (GOPPAR) year-to-date April compared with the same period in 2016. The jump is on the back of a 2.1 percent uptick in Total Revenue per Available Room (TRevPAR) and 2.2 percent growth in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR). This year to date growth came despite negative 4.6 percent GOPPAR in the month of April compared with 2016, the result of a 0.9 percent drop in RevPAR and 2.5 percent drop in TRevPAR.

Looking at trend data, GOP conversion has been flat since the 4th quarter of 2015 at around 37 percent, but below the 39 percent to 38 percent margins enjoyed in previous years. Increasing payroll costs continue to be the main profit threat with rolling 12-months to April 2017 levels at 33.7 percent of total revenue, a 0.4 percent increase in the same period in 2016 and 1.3 percent increase versus 2015.

HotStats is enthusiastic and now fully committed to the U.S. market.

"We are excited to be bringing our unique, detailed and up-to-the-minute benchmarking system to benefit the U.S. hotel sector," said Pablo Alonso, CEO of HotStats. "The headwinds of payroll, as well as rooms cost of sales, are putting profits under pressure. However, we believe that with better, comparable and current data, revenue improvements and cost-saving opportunities can be identified to drive profitability and deliver enhanced value to owners and operators."

HotStats collects detailed financial data on a monthly basis. Using the system, HotStats' customers benefit from the unique capability to analyze hotel performance across over 100 different KPIs covering revenues, cost and profit, which delivers the most in-depth and up-to-date insight available to truly gauge operational performance against competitors, identify performance gaps and, ultimately, drive operational profitability.

