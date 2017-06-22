

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Labor Department's Jobless claims for the week ended June 17 will be published at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect the jobless claims to rise by 240,000, from 237,000 claims last week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it rose against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1170 against the euro, 1.2668 against the pound, 111.25 against the yen and 0.9726 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX