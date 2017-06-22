Global $5.68 Billion Fructose Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Focus on Beverages, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Confectionary, Bakery & Cereals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fructose Market Analysis By Product (High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, Fructose Solids), By Application (Beverages, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Confectionary, Bakery & Cereals), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fructose market is expected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2025

The growing consumption of low-calorie foods and beverages owing to the rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of sugar is expected to boost market demand.

Fructose is majorly used in the production of nutrition bars, soft moist cookies, pourable frozen juice concentrates and energy-reduced products. It is commercially available in syrup and crystalline forms. High fructose corn syrup, which is the major product segment in the market, is expected to experience reduced demand on account of growing concerns regarding obesity.

The high demand in North America can be attributed to low-calorie product category witnessing rapid growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly on account of increasing sales of products in the health and wellness category. The rising health consciousness in the region is expected to further boost the demand for fructose over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Fructose Industry Outlook



4. Fructose Market: Product Outlook



5. Fructose Market: Application Outlook



6. Fructose Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Atlantic Chemicals & Trading GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Galam

Ingredion Inc.

Dulcette Technologies Inc.

Ajinomoto

Tate & Lyle PLC

Bell Chem Corp.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wswfgj/fructose_market

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716