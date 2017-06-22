

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, held talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in an attempt to advance U.S. efforts to revive Middle East peace talks after a gap of three years.



Kushner met Wednesday in Jerusalem with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his senior advisers. US President's Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman were also present at the meeting.



The White House described the meeting as 'productive'. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Donald Trump's goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region.



The US officials discussed Israel's priorities and potential next steps with Prime Minister Netanyahu, acknowledging the critical role Israel plays in the security of the region.



Apparently playing down expectations for a breakthrough, the White House said that 'forging peace will take time.'



After the meeting, Kushner and Greenblatt proceeded to Ramallah, where they had a late-night meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his senior advisers.



The White House did not give details of the outcome of the talks in Ramallah, located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



This was a follow-up to Trump's visit to the Middle East last month, when he met the same leaders.



Greenblatt and Kushner, a former real estate developer with little experience in international diplomacy, are expected to return to the region in a bid to build confidence between the two sides.



