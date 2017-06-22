Global 3D-Printed Composites Market is Likely to Possess an Impressive Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 111 Million in 2022, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal 3D-Printed Composites Market by Composite Type (Continuous and Discontinuous), by Reinforcement Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Medical, Consumer Goods, and Others), by Technology Type (Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This 180-page market report, from Stratview Research, studies the 3D-printed composites market over the period 2016 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global 3D-printed composites market offers an impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach US$ 111 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of 3D-printed parts market in the global composites industry. The author of the report cited advancement in the 3D printing technologies, low part cycle time, efficient processes, compatibility with all possible material combinations, lower material wastage, and an organic growth of composite materials in different industries as the major growth drivers of the market.

In the report, the global 3D-Printed composites market has been segmented based on composite type as continuous fibers and discontinuous fibers. Continuous fiber is projected to remain the most preferred composite type for 3D printing during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Discontinuous fiber-based composite is also gaining market traction because of its higher strength.

Carbon fiber is projected to remain the largest reinforcement type in the global 3D-printed composites market during the forecast period. The fiber type is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. High demand for lightweight components in the structural applications for improving fuel efficiency or reducing carbon emissions is the leading growth driver for carbon fibers in major industries, such as aerospace & defense and automotive.

Extrusion process is expected to remain the most dominant technology for the fabrication of 3D-printed composite parts during the forecast period; however, powder bed infusion technology is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the same period.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the most dominant 3D-printed composites market during the forecast period. The region is also the largest manufacturer of the advanced composites globally. Additionally, many ongoing R&D projects favor the growth of 3D-printed composite parts in this region. Europe is likely to remain the second largest market for 3D-printed composite parts during the same period.

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Arevo Labs, MarkForged, Inc., Cincinnati Incorporated, Graphite Additive Manufacturing Limited, EnvisionTEC, and CRP Group are some of the well-known 3D printing research labs offering3D-printed composite parts in the market. Development of an advanced technology, collaboration among composite stakeholders including 3D printers, and development of new applications are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global 3D-printed composites market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market by End-Use Industry Type:

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market by Composite Type:

Continuous Fiber

Discontinuous Fiber

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market by Reinforcement Type:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Other Composites

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market by Technology Type:

Extrusion Process

Powder Bed Fusion

Others

Global 3D-Printed Composites Marketby Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

