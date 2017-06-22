On June 12, Supervisory Council of, AS "Olainfarm" has appointed Mr. Vladimirs Krusinskis as the new Board Member of the Company.



Olaine, 2017-06-22 14:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vladimirs Krusinskis is a Director of Tehcnical Department of AS "Olainfarm", having more than 15 years of experience in industrial companies. Mr. Krusinskis joined Olainfarm in 2012. His previous career included AS "Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika". Vladimirs Krusinskis has a degree of Bachelor of Engineering. Mr. Krusinskis owns no shares of AS "Olainfarm".







JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



