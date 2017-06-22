US$ 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia

LUXEMBOURG, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its subsidiary Colombia Movil closed a US$ 300 million syndicated loan. The loan, denominated in US dollars, carries an interest rate of 250 basis points over LIBOR and has an average maturity of 4.5 years. Proceeds will be used to repay an inter-company loan from Millicom, which in turn plans to use the funds to reduce holding company debt and for general corporate purposes. The facility was led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and The Bank of Nova Scotia as Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.

