WEST CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider in asset and non-asset-based-transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been chosen as a recipient of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 award for 2017 for its Integrated Supply Chain Solutions. The annual list highlights the top supply chain projects performed over the past year that deliver bottom-line value and drive return on investment through operational efficiencies within various industries.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's top 100 supply chain projects for our Integrated Supply Chain Solutions," said Randy Swart, chief operating officer of A. Duie Pyle. "At Pyle, we prioritize excellence in service, innovation and quality in supply chain solutions for our customers, and this project was no exception. As an integrated solution, this project involved warehousing, transportation and distribution services, and we are proud to receive recognition for the many departments and team members involved with this successful endeavor."

The award nominees were evaluated based on the scope of a client's project, creative application of technologies, solutions, services used, and extent of the business results and impact. Pyle strives to provide the best service possible for companies by helping them achieve optimal efficiencies, lowered administrative costs, transaction simplification and improved accuracy, and a higher return on investment.

"Our goal with 2017's Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain," says Ronnie Garrett, Supply & Demand Chain Executive's editor. "The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations."

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 93 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL and TL service centers and nine warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Through its Customized Solutions Group, Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset based services, including Custom Dedicated fleet operations, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized truckload services through its Brokerage and Truckload Solutions.

