SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- InsideSales.com, the industry's leading predictive sales acceleration platform powered by artificial intelligence, announced a collaboration with Owler, the world's largest community-based business insights platform. Owler data will power key components of InsideSales.com's Playbooks sales acceleration platform.

Playbooks is built on Neuralytics: a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. Neuralytics in turn references four types of data when making predictive recommendations: demographic, geographic, histographic and firmographic.

Up-to-date firmographic information is a central advantage differentiating Playbooks from other sales enablement solutions. Owler's firmographic data is proven by over one-million business professionals to be the most reliable company information dataset available, providing Playbooks customers with information on target companies' revenue estimates, employee size, industry vertical, website, logo, social profiles, and much more. Each of these factors informs the Neuralytics engine and produces ever smarter lead scoring and next-best-step recommendations.

Playbooks also leverages Owler's Competitive Relationship Graph to help reps close more deals.

InsideSales opted to partner with Owler given the company's leadership in accurate lead mapping, timely account and news updates, new company addition, clean data structure and new opportunity identification.

Go here to see a demo of Playbooks and Owler's firmographic data in action.

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

About Owler

Owler is the world's largest community-based business insights platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 1 million business professionals who contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily. Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Spokane, WA, and Coimbatore, India.

Media Contact:

Judd Bagley

Director of Corporate Communications

Email Contact

385.375.5362



