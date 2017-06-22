MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune for the fourth consecutive year. Calabrio ranked 13 on the midsize company list.

"We're extremely honored to once again be recognized by our employees as a top place to work," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "Our success has been a direct result of the 'all in' culture we've built where employees are engaged, productive and excited for what's to come because they have a real stake in the company."

The Star Tribune Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 69,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section will be published Sunday, June 25 and is available online.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

Calabrio continues to attract top technology talent with its market leadership, generous benefits and people-first attitude. In 2016, the company added more than 100 positions, leading to an expansion of its contemporary downtown Minneapolis office space. This year, Calabrio is on track to grow its employee base by another 65 percent. For a list of current open positions, visit the Calabrio careers page.

