SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced security testing, today announced the General Availability of the latest release to its Crowdcontrol™ platform. Today's update improves vulnerability management for the enterprise, providing actionable program metrics to empower customers and fully automated bi-directional JIRA integration for significantly improved workflows.

"JIRA Software is the leading tool for software development, helping teams to plan, track, and release great software," said Dan Grzelak, head of security, Atlassian. "As security becomes central to software development, pairing JIRA with the insights gained from your Bugcrowd managed bug bounty program allows for unprecedented visibility and control of the development process, enabling faster, high-quality product releases in one integrated platform."

Bugcrowd's latest release simplifies vulnerability reporting and remediation for enterprise customers while updates to the researcher dashboard delivers researchers with real-time actionable data to enhance performance.

Key features of today's release include:

Comprehensive reporting: provides educational insight into program trends, including submission trends, program performance and bounty spending, enabling development teams to measure the impact of individual vulnerabilities as well as assess overall risk.





Actionable insights for researchers: actionable metrics provide researchers the information needed to improve performance.





Bi-directional JIRA: improves the application security workflow from start to finish with an intuitive setup and automated workflow





Powerful API: enables custom platform integration with comprehensive bounty program, submission, and Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy (VRT) data retrieval





Open sourced Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy (VRT): submitting Bugcrowd's Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy (VRT) to GitHub ensures continued feedback and alignment between the security researcher community and bug bounty program owners





"Today, enterprise security teams are facing more pressure than ever to demonstrate the value of their application security programs," said Jonathan Cran, vice president of product, Bugcrowd. "At the same time, engineering teams are releasing more quickly than ever. We built Crowdcontrol's Insights Dashboard with this in mind, providing industry-leading data to track by target, vulnerability type and technical severity to give customers a full picture of their risk profile, while our API and bi-directional JIRA integrations automate workflows to streamline vulnerability remediation."

With the most valid submissions than any other platform, Bugcrowd pairs the power of more than 55,000 security researchers with expertise in managing bug bounty programs. This is why more industry-leading organizations including Mastercard, Tesla, Fitbit, NETGEAR, Western Union, and OWASP, rely on Bugcrowd to manage their bug bounty programs. For more information on Bugcrowd's customer programs, visit: https://bugcrowd.com/customers. For a list of public programs, visit: https://bugcrowd.com/programs.

