Barceló Maya Grand Resort Announces the Celebration of Its Third Edition of the Successful Barceló Gourmet Festival

From September 8th to 15th Barceló Maya Grand Resort will celebrate a tribute to Mexican gastronomy with the presence of international chefs, in what will be the third edition of the Barceló Gourmet Festival.

The main goal of this third edition Festival is to promote the Mexican gastronomic culture. Six international chefs will attend the Festival, including the Mexican Jonatan Gómez Luna, Le Chique's chef, one of the best restaurants in Mexico; Pedro Abascal, considered one of the most dynamic and creative chefs in the world; South African Ryan Steyn, who won the award as best Chef of Baja in 2014; The Spaniard, Eva Millán, well- known for her appearance on the prestigious kitchen programme Master Chef Spain; Fellow Spaniard Albert Balaguer, winner of the prize for the best tapa in Barcelona and visible head of the successful Canalla Tapas & Cañas; And Mexican Xavier Pérez Stone, Mexico's best chef in 2012 and Iron Chef Canada 2014.

In addition, together with these activities, another event will also take place: 'Cocineras Tradicionales', with the presence of Rosalba Morales (winner of the meeting of traditional cooks Michoacán in 2010) and Juana Bravo (promoter of recognition of Mexican national gastronomy as a World Heritage).

The Hotel complex will become, for a week, the epicentre of Mexican gastronomy, and will be the centre of many activities accompanied by these chefs, giving more than 400 attendees a taste of their palate.

Barceló Maya Grand Resort is located in the paradisiacal area of ""Riviera Maya. It has 2,760 rooms divided into the Barceló Maya Beach, Barceló Maya Caribe, Barceló Maya Colonial, Barceló Maya Tropical and Barceló Maya Palace, as well as the U-Spa with hydrotherapy circuit, U kids Spa, Surf Ride pool and Pirate Water Park 'Island', among many other attractions.

In addition, the resort has more than 3,200 square meters for meetings, banquets and exhibitions area, as well as outdoor places for events and weddings.

