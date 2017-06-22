Automotive Composites Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Segment Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by Type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Thermoplastic & Thermoset Polymers plus Analysis of Leading Companies.

The use of automotive composites has enormous growth potential within the automotive Industry. The new emission standards which have been already set by the E.U. and U.S. commissions have forced the Automotive OEMs to use extensively composites parts for the production of the car units in order to produce lighter-weight and more efficient vehicles.

In the past, the use of composites parts was usually reserved for the production of premium sport and luxury cars but as new composites production techniques have arisen, the cost of composites production has become more affordable. This allows car manufacturers to extensively use composites parts for the production of their vehicles. Lighter-weighting and lower emission vehicles mean that the car manufacturers can better meet the E.U. and U.S. emission standards.

Visiongain's new report indicates that the global automotive composites market will reach $ 14.4 Bn in 2017.

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1) The report provides detailed profiles of leading automotive OEMs and composites specialists operating within the automotive composites market:

Automotive OEMs involved in automotive composites

• BMW AG

• Daimler AG

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors (GM)

• Hyundai-Kia

• PSA Peugeot-Citroen

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen

Composites companies involved in automotive composites

• AGY

• Cytec Industries Inc.

• Dow Automotive Systems

• DuPont

• Gurit Holding AG

• Johnson Controls

• Saertex

• Scott Bader

• SGL Group

• Teijin (Toho Tenax)

• TenCate

• Toray Industries

2) The study reveals where the opportunities are for companies in automotive composites. We show you the prospects for the following regions:

Americas Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:

- US Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Canada Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Brazil Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Rest of Americas Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:

- UK Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Germany Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- France Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Spain Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Italy Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Netherlands Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Russia Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Rest of Europe Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:

- China Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Japan Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- India Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- South Korea Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

Rest of the World Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:

3) Our overview also forecasts Automotive Composites by component from 2017-2027:

- Interior Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Body Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Engine & Drivetrain Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Other Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

4) Our study also forecasts and analyses these Automotive Composites by Type from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($bn):

- Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

The Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) are also further segmented by polymer type from 2017-2027:

- Thermoplastic Polymers

- Thermoset Polymers

5) The Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) are further segmented by fibre type from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($bn):

- Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

- Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027

This independent 359 page report guarantees you are better informed than your competitors. With 356 tables and figures examining the automotive composites market space, the report gives you an immediate, one-stop breakdown of your market as well as analysis, from 2017-2027 keeping your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

Companies mentioned:

3A Composites

3B - The Fibreglass Company

3M

AB Volvo

Abaris Training Resources

Acrolab Ltd.

Advanced Composites Group

AGY

Ahlstrom

Aircelle

Airtech Europe

Alcan Baltek

Alcoa

Amber Composites

AMEL automotive composites

AOC LLC

AOC Resins

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Ashland Performance Materials

Ashland Specialty Chemical

ASL Aircraft Services GmbH

Aston Martin

Attwater Group

Auto21 Group

Automotive Composites Consortium

Avtova

Azdel Inc.

BAE Systems

Barracuda Advanced Composites

BASF

Bayer Material Science

Beijing Automotive

Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH

Benteler-SGL

Bentle

Bluestar Fibres

BMC Inc.

BMW AG

Bombardier

Borealis

Bosch GmbH

Brilliance

BYD Automotive

CCP Composites

Chang'an Automobile

Chery

Chrysler

Continental

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP)

Core Molding Technologies

Coriolis Composites

Cristex

Crosby Composites

Cytec Industries Inc.

Daimler AG

Dana Holding Corp.

Dassault Systemes

Delphi

Denso

DIAB Group

Dieffenbacher

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Chemical Company

Dr. Schnabel GmbH & Co.KG

Dralon GmbH

DSM Composite Resins

DuPont

epo GmbH

ESI grou

European Thermoplastic Automotive Composites (eTAC)

e-Xstream engineering

Faurecia

Faurecia Automotive Seating

Federal Mogul

Fiat Chrysler

Fiber Glass Industries'

Fisipe Fibras Sintéticas de Portugal S.A

Ford Motor Company

Formax

Formosa Plastics Corp

Fraunhofer ICT-A

Gazechim Composites

General Motors (GM)

Google

Gordon Murray Design Ltd.

Gurit Holding AG

Henkel Corp.

Hexcel Corporation

Hivocomp Consortium

Honda

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Hyundai-Kia

IDI Composites International

Innegrity

INVISTA Engineering Polymers

Jaguar-LandRover

JDR AUTOMOTIVE COMPOSITES LIMITED

JEC Composites ltd,

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls GmbH

Kringlan Composites

Lotte Chemical and Hyosung Corporation

Lotus Cars

LyondellBasell

MAG Industrial Automation Systems

Magna Exteriors and Interiors

Magnetti Marelli

Mahindra Mahindra

Mahle

Main Union Industrial Ltd

Matrasur Composites

Mazda

McLaren

Mclaren Automotive Composites

Mecaplast Group

MicroBiopharm Japan

Milliken Chemical

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Rayon

Mitsui & Co. Ltd

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Nissan

Norco GRP

Novelis

OMNIA LLC,

Owens Corning Automotive

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Paxford Composites

Penso.

Performance Materials Corporation Baycomp

Performance Polymer Solutions

Plasan USA

PlasanCarbon Composites

PlastiComp, LLC

Plasticolors Incorporated

Platinum Equity

Polyscope Polymers

Polystrand

Porsche

PowerBlades GmbH

PPG Industries

PRF Composite Materials

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Propex Fabrics,

PSA Peugeot-Citroen

Pultrex

Quadrant Plastics Composites

Quantum Composites

Quickstep Technologies

Reichhold, Inc.

Renault

Reverie

Ricardo Plc

Roctool

RTP Company

Saati S.p.A.

Saertex

SAIC

Saint-Gobain Adfors

Scott Bader

SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers

SGL Group

Sigmatex

SK Global Chemical Co., LTD

Solvay Cytec Group

Solvay Specialty Polymers

Sora Composites

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tata Motors

Technique Composites

TenCate Advanced Composites

Teijin (Toho Tenax)

TenCate

Teufelberger GmbH

The Composites Group

Ticona Engineering Polymers

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH (TTE

Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A

Toray Industries

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trexel, Inc.

Umeco Plc

URT Group Ltd

Voith

Volkswagen

Wacker Chemie

Williams, White & Co.

Zolte

Zotefoams Plc

Zwick USA

