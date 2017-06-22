Automotive Composites Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Segment Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by Type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Thermoplastic & Thermoset Polymers plus Analysis of Leading Companies.
The use of automotive composites has enormous growth potential within the automotive Industry. The new emission standards which have been already set by the E.U. and U.S. commissions have forced the Automotive OEMs to use extensively composites parts for the production of the car units in order to produce lighter-weight and more efficient vehicles.
In the past, the use of composites parts was usually reserved for the production of premium sport and luxury cars but as new composites production techniques have arisen, the cost of composites production has become more affordable. This allows car manufacturers to extensively use composites parts for the production of their vehicles. Lighter-weighting and lower emission vehicles mean that the car manufacturers can better meet the E.U. and U.S. emission standards.
Visiongain's new report indicates that the global automotive composites market will reach $ 14.4 Bn in 2017.
5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:
1) The report provides detailed profiles of leading automotive OEMs and composites specialists operating within the automotive composites market:
Automotive OEMs involved in automotive composites
• BMW AG
• Daimler AG
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
• Ford Motor Company
• General Motors (GM)
• Hyundai-Kia
• PSA Peugeot-Citroen
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Volkswagen
Composites companies involved in automotive composites
• AGY
• Cytec Industries Inc.
• Dow Automotive Systems
• DuPont
• Gurit Holding AG
• Johnson Controls
• Saertex
• Scott Bader
• SGL Group
• Teijin (Toho Tenax)
• TenCate
• Toray Industries
2) The study reveals where the opportunities are for companies in automotive composites. We show you the prospects for the following regions:
Americas Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:
- US Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Canada Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Brazil Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Rest of Americas Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:
- UK Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Germany Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- France Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Spain Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Italy Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Netherlands Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Russia Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Rest of Europe Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
Asia Pacific Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:
- China Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Japan Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- India Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- South Korea Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
Rest of the World Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027:
3) Our overview also forecasts Automotive Composites by component from 2017-2027:
- Interior Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Body Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Engine & Drivetrain Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Other Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
4) Our study also forecasts and analyses these Automotive Composites by Type from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($bn):
- Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
The Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) are also further segmented by polymer type from 2017-2027:
- Thermoplastic Polymers
- Thermoset Polymers
5) The Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) are further segmented by fibre type from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($bn):
- Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
- Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Automotive Composites Forecast 2017-2027
Who should read this report?
• Automotive OEMs
• Composites companies
• Component suppliers
• Electric vehicle (EV) specialists
• Raw material suppliers
• Mould specialists
• Chemical companies
• Test engineers
• R&D Staff,
• CEOs
• Business development managers
• Heads of strategic development
• Marketing staff
• Procurement staff
• Industry administrators,
• Industry associations
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Managers,
• Governmental departments
• Agencies
• Banks
