MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Red Herring announced that vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, has been selected as one of the leading private companies in the Americas and is recognized as a winner of its Top 100 North America 2017 award. The Red Herring Top 100 award highlights the most exciting startups from the Americas, Europe and Asia. Applicants are carefully selected based on qualifying criteria, ultimately positioning these organizations as true visionaries and leaders within their respective markets.

vArmour has shown rapid momentum and growth over the past 12 months, leading in product innovations and partnership integrations. Successfully deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers and retailers, the vArmour Distributed Security System (DSS) offers an intelligent policy-driven segmentation approach for protecting applications and workloads across physical, virtual, cloud and container environments. As a result, customers benefit from a distributed platform that offers application policy and protection.

"Since vArmour's inception, the company has been dedicated to providing innovative security solutions that will meet the evolving needs of today's enterprise environment," said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. "Our approach to security through application visualization, policy intelligence and protection is disrupting the market and challenging legacy solutions such as next-generation firewalls that lack the ability to properly secure critical applications and workloads. Being recognized by the Red Herring award is a true testament to our company's overall mission and efforts in securing today's digital era."

"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Alex Vieux, Red Herring chairman. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience. We believe vArmour embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives and should be proud of its achievement," added Vieux.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners were selected from various verticals such as fintech, marketing and security, among others.

"Being recognized for this award is an additional proofpoint to our customers and overall mission that an intelligent policy-driven segmented security approach is the way forward in today's digital era," said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. "vArmour is one of the few companies that can deliver protection for workloads across multi-cloud heterogeneous environments. Our unique approach to segmentation allows our customers in sensitive and regulated industries (service providers, financial services, healthcare, government, etc.) the ability to deploy our technologies without the use of agents, and deliver superior security policy regardless of previously deployed hardware infrastructure."

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

