IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today is announcing the agreement to start distribution in China of the popular Morpheus product line.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company, has finalized and shipped the opening order to begin distribution in China. Innovo Technology will distribute the Morpheus product line with Sentiment HiFi, an established distributor of high end home automation, HiFi Audio, and video distribution products including Crestron. Morpheus is being installed in their Shanghai and Beijing showrooms where dealers and customers can have a first hand experience of a complete home automation environment including Morpheus for Audio and Video Distribution.

"I am very excited about this opportunity," said Inas Azzam, President and CEO of Signature Devices and founder of Morpheus. "Entering the Chinese market has always been very important to us and Sentiment HiFi gives us a strong and well established partner in China," he continued. The opportunity to be displayed in prominent showrooms right next to Crestron is a big positive for the Morpheus Brand.

The current market size of private media distribution is $40 Billion annually. The Morpheus Audio Video product line is designed for the professional user and home automation dealers with remote web-browser based administration and easily integrates with major Home Automation Systems such as Elan, Control4, Crestron, Savant and RTI. Morpheus holds several advantages over other products in the market by offering a single unit that can be both player and server of audio and video unlike many other systems in the market that offer only server or player or audio and video. Morpheus combines those four function in a single chassis reducing the Total cost of Ownership by over 60%. Combined with a high quality build, native drivers for automation systems, and the best cost per zone per megabyte value among its peers Morpheus is gaining popularity in the market. The product also offers the highest margins among all of its peers making it a preferred choice among dealers and distributors. The Morpheus product line is also backed by Innovo Technology's cloud based real-time monitoring system that keeps track of the system's health and sends out early warnings and reports.

You can also follow the company on Twitter for small updates and announcements, https://twitter.com/SignatureDevice

About Innovo Technology, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices.

Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/, http://www.morpheusav.com/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Signature Devices, Inc.

Investors Relations

ir@signaturedevices.com

650-654-4800 ext 111

http://www.signaturedevices.com



