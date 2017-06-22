CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Wantalease.com, the nation's first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease payments in June, with prices on three cars with monthly payments under $150, highlighted by the Nissan Sentra SV at $109 p/m. A total of fifteen vehicles are also offered for $199 p/m or less currently.

The average monthly payment of today's most popular lease vehicles is currently totaling $340.37, down slightly from last month's average of $352.80. Wantalease.com tracks monthly payments currently on the road across 60 of today's most popular makes and models.

Three small SUVs are currently offered at $199 per month: The Chevrolet Equinox 2WD LS, the Honda CR-V LX 2WD, and the Nissan Rogue S FWD. The Acura ILX is currently the lowest-priced luxury vehicle at $219 p/m.

The Chevrolet Cab LT saw the largest single-month drop in payment, falling -16.8% from May, now offered at $289.00 p/m. The Chevrolet Equinox 2WD LS also dropped -15.3% in monthly payment, as one of the three trucks offered at $199.00 p/m.

Other luxury models offered at deals currently include the Audi A3 2.0T FWD Premium ($299.00 p/m), and the Lexus IS 200t (Turbo) at $319.00 p/m.

"With monthly vehicle sales struggling a bit to maintain the momentum of the last few years, we're seeing a continuation of aggressive lease pricing on many of today's more popular cars and trucks," said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. "Yesterday's lease deals were largely confined to luxury makes and models, but today we're seeing low prices on a wider variety of cars and trucks, including utility vehicles."

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation's largest online marketplace for leases.

About Wantalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world's first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.Wantalease.com.

Press Contact:

John Sternal

Merit Mile

jsternal@meritmile.com

O - 561-362-8888

C - 954-592-1201