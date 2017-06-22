SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Max Sound Corporation (OTC PINK: MAXD) is pleased to announce that on June 13, 2017 the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent 9,679,427 on MAXD IP for Biometric Audio Security.

"I am pleased to report this new patent being issued," states John Blaisure, Max Sound's CEO. "Biometric Security is one of the most talked about issues in our world today; and with the growing number of mobile devices now in excess of 7 billion, the demand for new technologies like MAXD to protect security of consumers is higher than ever. We have already received inquiries from major potential partners to discuss licensing."

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biometrics-market-size-set-to-cross-24-billion-by-2021-techsci-research-report-2016-06-01-122033059

MAXD technology deployed in a device or network can substantially increase accuracy and recognition speed to insure higher security level and response time while reducing data size.

About Max Sound Corporation: Creators of the acclaimed MAX-D HD Audio, Max Sound can provide a better solution for Audio, Video and Data transmissions. Max Sound Corporation is the company that brings forth technologies for the betterment of our world, including being co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAX-D Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

